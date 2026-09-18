Madurai tense as devotees outraged over strict restrictions

A pass system (red, yellow, purple and green), with each marking a specific area closest to the temple’s inner sanctum, was in place. Devotees without passes were permitted entry only after 10 am for darshan.

“Is the consecration ceremony organised only for VIPs?” questioned a cross-section of devotees who were stopped by the police on the four Chithirai Streets, located in proximity to the gopurams (towers) where the consecration was performed.

“During the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam (sacred celestial wedding) organised over the years, we have been allowed to gather on the four Chithirai Streets,” noted the devotees.