Madurai Corporation plans to name street after Solomon Pappaiah

Who was Solomon Pappaiah?

Solomon Pappaiah (90) died on Friday (September 10) due to age-related ailments.

A native of Madurai, he was known for his Pattimandarams (debate) programmes and Tamil literary lectures. He had served as a Tamil professor at the American College in Madurai and had written commentaries on ancient Tamil literature, including the Thirukkural.

His body was kept at the Madurai Web Memorial Church for public homage in the presence of relatives. He was later cremated with state honours at the Thathaneri electric crematorium. Ministers Nirmalkumar and Viswanathan paid their last respects on behalf of the government