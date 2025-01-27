Madurai SS Colony police station adjudged best in TN on 24 parameters

MADURAI: The SS Colony (C3) police station in the city has been ranked first in the State in terms of overall performance.

It is a moment of pride for the Madurai city police, especially K Kasi, Inspector of Police, who received a trophy from Chief Minister MK Stalin on the occasion of 76th Republic Day in Chennai on Sunday.

SS Colony station has been recognised as the best on various parameters, including the number of cases handled, timely disposal of pending cases and filing of charge sheets. Madurai Commissioner of Police J Loganathan, said that execution of non bailable warrants is also one of the selection parameters in which the station excelled. “More importantly, the SS Colony station earned accolades for its commitment to prevent crime,” he said.

Inspector Kasi said it is for the second consecutive year the SS Colony Station emerged on top in the State based on 24 parameters and assessment areas. A team from Chennai inspected the station two months ago and verified documents maintained, he said.

Among twenty stations shortlisted in the State, SS Colony station scored 3719.50 marks and stood first, pushing Tirupur city station to second place.

The parameters measured include preventive action and proactive initiatives in maintaining law and order, prompt action against anti-social elements and swift action in crimes against women.

Professional handling of drug abuse cases, fair and speedy investigation of cases, proper maintenance of station records, computerisation and adaptation of CCTNS, discipline of police personnel and maintenance of cleanliness and sanitation were other parameters based on which the award was presented.