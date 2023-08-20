Madurai set for EPS show of strength today

MADURAI: Valayankulam in the district here is all decked up for Sunday’s mega show of strength by Edappadi K Palaniswami, his first since taking over as the party’s general secretary. The sprawling venue is spread across 65 acres and party sources claim to expect 15 lakh cadre for the meet, which will also coincide with the party’s golden jubilee celebrations.

The meet holds special significance for AIADMK and Paniswami in particular since it is happening in a district where the party’s estranged Panneerselvam faction was holding ground. Palaniswami has to show his cadre strength in his attempt to woo Thevar votes, for which there are many emerging claimants.

The huge arched-shaped entrance of the meeting venue depicts a fort and has an image of Palaniswami along with AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Many senior leaders and former ministers of the party claim the much awaited ‘Eluchi Maanaadu’ would be a groundbreaking event and an important moment in State’s political history.

The organisers are making seating arrangements for the participants as well as drinking water and temporary sanitation facilities. The dais itself will be huge to accommodate all of the party heavy-weights.

Fifteen parking arenas have been created within the vicinity of the venue for cadres coming from other districts. Madurai district police have made traffic diversions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and security.

Meanwhile, many who boarded a special train from Chennai reached Koodal Nagar railway station on Saturday. Sumptuous food is also readied for participants for breakfast, lunch and supper, with hundreds of cooks engaged in the task. Food will be served from over 150 stalls set up for the purpose.

Palaniswami, who’s scheduled to preside over the conference, was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Kappalur in Madurai on Saturday evening. The AIADMK general secretary will be treated to a grand welcome with a marching band of 3,000 cadres when he arrives to hoist the party flag on a 51-foot-high pole at 8.45 a.m.

Palaniswami would then inaugurate a photo exhibition highlighting the achievements of the AIADMK governance and key schemes implemented during the tenure of MGR, Jayalalithaa and himself.