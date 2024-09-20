Madurai sees spike in online electricity bill payments

CHENNAI: The increasing preference for paying electricity bills online has significantly reduced footfall at collections centres in Madurai.

Over the past three years there has been a steady rise in the number of people opting for online payments instead of visiting TNEB offices or collection centres.

According to recent data, in August last year, Madurai had 568,722 electricity consumers who paid a total of Rs 155.45 crore in bills.

Out of this, Rs 102.85 crore was paid by 327,800 consumers through online mode, reports added.

Meanwhile, 6,151 customers paid Rs 17.64 crore via cheque, and 1,977 individuals used demand drafts to pay Rs 7.80 crore.

Only 232,794 consumers paid Rs 27.12 crore in cash, accounting for 57.63% of the total transactions.

This year, the number of online payments has further surged.

In August, 66.81% of Madurai's 578,789 consumers in which 386,698 people paid their bills online, contributing Rs 115.21 crore.

Additionally, 5,438 people paid Rs 15.52 crore via cheques, and 1,675 people used demand drafts to pay Rs 6.58 crore.

In comparison, only 184,978 consumers paid Rs 19.77 crore in cash at collection centres.

This has also led to cost savings for the TNEB in terms of reducing costs in paper receipts and other administrative expenses.