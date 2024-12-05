Madurai schoolgirl alleges sexual abuse by teacher; he was previously booked under POCSO, says activist

MADURAI: A class 11 student of Government Kallar Higher Secondary School in Vikkiramangalam near Usilampatti, Madurai district, alleged that she was sexually abused by her teacher and submitted petitions to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday, demanding action.

B Nivetha, secretary of Tamil Nadu Women’s Association, who accompanied the girl, said the student was subjected to physical abuse for the last two months. The issue came to light on Sunday after some of the friends of the victim, who were aware of the teacher’s behaviour, alerted us. The victim, a hosteler, was threatened by the teacher not to disclose the torture to anyone.

Though petitions, including an online complaint to the police and Childline, seeking action were submitted to officials concerned on Wednesday, there was no response, she said.

Nivetha also questioned why the teacher, aged around 60, was allowed to handle all subjects for classes 9 to 12. She noted that the same teacher was booked and remanded under the Pocso Act in 2015 yet was allowed to continue in the job.

The SP directed the Usilampatti All Women Police to register a case after conducting formal inquiries, Nivetha said.

When contacted, Madurai Chief Educational Officer Renuka said the District Child Protection Officer and Joint Director of Kallar Reclamation were conducting investigations simultaneously.The teacher was appointed based on recommendations of a Parent Teacher Association.

“However, based on the report, necessary action will be taken,” the CEO said.