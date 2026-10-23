Madurai school top officials booked for threats to sexual abuse survivor's mom

Noting that her daughter’s last day at school was November 3, 2025, Aishwarya alleged that Porselvi and other teachers threatened the girl and video-recorded her, forcing her to say that all the documents were with Aishwarya. They also allegedly forced the girl to sign a document stating that her mother had received the TC and other documents.

Aishwarya, a native of Madurai, returned from Malaysia in August 2025 after separating from her husband. In September 2025, she admitted her daughter to Class 9 at Thiagarajar Higher Secondary School and submitted 24 documents, including the TC.

“Things went well until the afternoon of October 24, 2025,” Aishwarya said. According to the FIR, that day, class teacher Jeyaram asked the girl to remain alone in the classroom, sexually assaulted her and showed her obscene videos on his mobile phone.

The girl raised complaints with Porselvi and assistant headmistress Krishnaveni. However, they both threatened her, saying she would not be able to continue her education if she told anyone about the incident.

Later, Aishwarya was asked not to send her daughter to school and to submit the bonafide certificate and S form.

After the girl was forced to sign a document stating her mother had collected the TC and documents, the mother got suspicious and questioned her daughter, who then told her about the alleged sexual harassment. Aishwarya immediately filed a complaint with the police. That case is pending trial in the Special Pocso Court. In this backdrop, the CCB has now registered a case against the three under various sections.