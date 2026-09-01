Madurai school headmaster placed under suspension over administrative inefficiency

According to proceedings issued by the District Educational Officer, an enquiry into “grave charges” against Paramasivam, who is also a Post Graduate (PG) assistant in English, is contemplated. The order stated that he was placed under suspension in the public interest citing administrative inefficiency.

The suspension was ordered under sub-rule (e) of Rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules. The order did not disclose the specific reasons for the suspension, stating that the reasons could not be furnished in the larger public interest.