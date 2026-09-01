Madurai school headmaster placed under suspension over administrative inefficiency

CHENNAI: The School Education Department, has placed the headmaster-in-charge of Nadar Saraswathy Higher Secondary School in Usilampatti Taluk, K Paramasivam, under suspension with immediate effect.
According to proceedings issued by the District Educational Officer, an enquiry into “grave charges” against Paramasivam, who is also a Post Graduate (PG) assistant in English, is contemplated. The order stated that he was placed under suspension in the public interest citing administrative inefficiency.
The suspension was ordered under sub-rule (e) of Rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules. The order did not disclose the specific reasons for the suspension, stating that the reasons could not be furnished in the larger public interest.
However, sources confirm that the faculty had discarded materials from free kit allocated for students of the school.
During the period of suspension, Paramasivam will be eligible for subsistence allowance and Dearness Allowance as admissible under Fundamental Rule 53(1).
The order further directed that his headquarters during the suspension period would remain at Usilampatti Taluk. He has also been instructed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.