Madurai rowdy hacked to death near Samayanallur

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at an abandoned building near Samayanallur on Sunday (Nov 01, 2026) night. The victim, identified as Surya alias Kuttisakku, suffered multiple injuries, with the attackers allegedly slashing his face before fleeing the scene.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Surya, a resident of Samayanallur in Madurai district, was a known history-sheeter in the area. He had more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and assault, registered against him at various police stations.
According to police, Surya went to the premises of an old panchayat office near the Samayanallur National Highway on Sunday night. He was sitting and drinking at an abandoned building when a gang armed with deadly weapons suddenly entered the premises and surrounded him.
The gang attacked him repeatedly with sharp weapons. When Surya tried to escape, the attackers chased him and continued the assault. They allegedly slashed his face before fleeing the spot.
Surya suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
On Monday (Nov 2, 2026) morning, passers-by found Surya lying dead and alerted the Samayanallur police. A police team rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem examination.
Police suspect that an old enmity or business rivalry could have led to the murder. A case has been registered, and efforts are under way to identify and arrest the gang members.