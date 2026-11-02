Madurai rowdy hacked to death near Samayanallur

Gang attacks history-sheeter at abandoned building

According to police, Surya went to the premises of an old panchayat office near the Samayanallur National Highway on Sunday night. He was sitting and drinking at an abandoned building when a gang armed with deadly weapons suddenly entered the premises and surrounded him.

The gang attacked him repeatedly with sharp weapons. When Surya tried to escape, the attackers chased him and continued the assault. They allegedly slashed his face before fleeing the spot.

Surya suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.