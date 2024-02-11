Madurai rly division receives efficiency shields under various categories

MADURAI: Signal and telecommunications, medical and Rajbhasha branches of Madurai division of the Southern Railway received efficiency shields for their performances during the year 2022-23.

The branch officers received shields from RN Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway at the 68th Railway week celebrations of the Southern Railway held at Dr BR Ambedkar Arangam, ICF, Chennai on Friday.

Madurai division was awarded the Rajbhasha Rolling shield for the sixth consecutive time for the implementation of “official language,” a statement said.

The Madurai division shared the signal and telecommunication shield with Tiruchi division and medical shield with Perambur railway hospital this time. R Ramprasath, Signal and Telecommunications Engineer, A Priya Shauthini, Chief Medical Superintendent and A Srinivasan, Rajbhasha Adhikari received the shields from the General Manager.

For individual performance, six staff members of the division were also awarded at the programme.