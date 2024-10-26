Madurai recieves worst rains in 70 years, low lying localities inundated: Minister P. Moorthy

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Madurai and several parts of the district on Friday causing inundation in many low lying localities.

It rained for hours together since 3 pm, and it reduced to drizzling until 9 pm on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear.

Dewatering works are being carried out with the aid of earthmovers and pump sets.

A team led by Arun Tahamburaj, Monitoring officer along with Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy, Information Technology Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Commissioner of Corporation C. Dinesh Kumar inspected the inundated areas and appealed to the personnel to expedite restoration works to bring the situation back to normal.

The rainfall caused waterlogging in several residential locations including Sellur (50 feet road), Kattabomman Nagar, Kalai Nagar, Athikulam, Mullai Nagar, Kurinji Nagar and Bharat Nagar in Zone –I and II under the city limits, sources said.

Minister Moorthy said Madurai has been witnessing rains in recent days especially on Friday when a torrential downpour occurred. The Friday rainfall was unprecedented in the last 70 years. Restoration works are being carries out on a warfooting by the district administration.

Officials from departments of Revenue, PWD, TANGEDCO and Corporation are on field and monitoring the restoration works.

Now, around 70 residents of low lying houses in two localities were evacuated to a temporary shelter, where basic facilities including drinking water were provided. Food and shelter was offered to around 1,000 persons on Friday night, he added.

Further, the Minister said temporary channels were made to carry away the flood waters from residential localities.

Minister PTR said even before the onset of the Northeast monsoon, Madurai experienced rains at regular intervals in August and in September giving rise to water level in kanmois, many of which started overflowing through Pandalkudi canal and Sellur kanmoi before being let into the Vaigai river.

Water overflew from kanmois into some localities since the recorded rain levels surpassed the capacity of kanmois.