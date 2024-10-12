Madurai Rajaji Hospital launches VNG facility for vertigo treatment

CHENNAI: Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai has launched Videonystagmography (VNG), the first-of-its-kind facility, to mark a significant milestone in healthcare advancement.

After inaugurating the new facility, L Arul Sundareshkumar, Dean of Madurai Medical College, on Saturday said videonystagmography, the state-of-the-art technology, enables accurate diagnosis and treatment of balance disorders like BppV (Benign paroxysmal Positional Vertigo) and inner ear conditions like Meniere's disease, vestibular migraine, vestibular neuritis.

To prevent the prolonged usage of drugs for vertigo, VNG helps in ensuring accurate and early diagnosis and further treatment. Vertigo is a condition characterised by a sensation of spinning or dizziness, often caused by issues within the vestibular system, located in the inner ear.

This system is responsible for maintaining balance and spatial orientation. Dr K Senthil, the National Medical Council Member, J Alaguvadivel, Head, Department of ENT and various faculty members were present.