Madurai pvt hospital first to introduce laser angioplasty in southern TN

MADURAI: Meenakshi Super Speciality hospital, a newly opened 350-bed advanced healthcare centre becomes the first hospital in southern Tamil Nadu to introduce laser angioplasty.

The hospital has recently performed angioplasties using this cutting-edge technique and saved the lives of four heart patients, including two elders, a statement said on Thursday.

Dr Selvamani, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Department of Cardiology, said acute heart attack patients required treatments within six hours of chest pain onset and within one hour of arriving at the hospital.

In this context, laser angioplasty is significant because it could be quickly initiated and effectively used to treat patients with larger blood clots.

Dr R Sivakumar, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, said that the laser’s ability to precisely target plaque ensures more effective blockage removal.

Dr Ganesan, Head, Department of Cardiology who performed the angioplasty to treat restenosis, commented, “the use of laser angioplasty allows us to offer new hope and improved outcomes for patients with challenging cardiac conditions.”