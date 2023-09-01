Madurai professor on a mission to unveil heritage marvels

CHENNAI: Nine years ago, when Prof P Devi Arivu Selvam began delving into temple architecture, she had no inkling that she would ultimately uncover 33 hero stones across 23 locations in Madurai. Recently, she was announced as the winner of the THT - Prof. S. Swaminathan Heritage Award 2023. Devi Arivu Selvam currently leads the Department of Pharmacognosy at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Pharmacy, Perambalur.

Reflecting on the honour, she shared, “I am elated that my extensive fieldwork in the Madurai region has been acknowledged by the Tamil Heritage Trust (THT). I firmly believe that when local communities and young individuals take pride in their heritage, it augurs well for the preservation of our nation’s invaluable monuments. I am humbled to have played a modest role in this movement.”

In addition to her academic pursuits, Devi, who holds a Diploma in Temple Architecture and serves as an instructor in sculpture at Temple Sivacharyas and Bhattacharyas, emphasises the significance of conserving the heritage and architectural legacy of each region within the state. “Tamil Nadu is a trove of archaeological treasures. While numerous archaeologists are dedicated to safeguarding these artefacts, it’s imperative for more young people to step up and engage in preservation,” she asserted.

Devi’s contributions encompass the unveiling of inscriptions within ancient temples in and around Madurai, her efforts to illuminate their historical importance for the locals, and her initiatives to ensure their protection. She elaborated, “These remarkable discoveries include inscriptions from Maravapatti, Periya Oor Cheri, Kovilur, Tiruparangunram Murugan Temple Thavai, Thorkamur inscription, among others. Moreover, I have unearthed 33 hero stones dispersed across 23 sites in the Madurai area through intensive field research. The comprehensive details have been compiled in my publication, ‘Hero Stones of Madurai.’”

To connect with the younger generation, Devi has undertaken the task of educating school and college students about archaeology and history through an evidence-based and field research-driven pedagogical approach. She has also imparted knowledge through talks, seminars, heritage tours, and online platforms, all centred around the historical monuments in and around Madurai, free of charge.