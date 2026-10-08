Madurai police seize counterfeit notes; arrest four

The police said the four accused persons were identified as Premkumar (50), son of Hari, from Jaihindpuram in Madurai; Christopher Madhialagan (32), son of Arulraj, from Melapalayam in Tirunelveli; Karthik alias Kiya Karthik (32), son of Nagar, from Muthupatti; and Maheswaran (35), son of Sellappa, from Melamuneerpallam in Tirunelveli.

According to an official release, when police personnel attached to the Subramaniapuram Police Station limits were conducting vehicle checks near Pudupatti Kammakarai on 8th October, they saw some persons travelling in an auto-rickshaw. On noticing the police, they attempted to flee. However, the police surrounded and apprehended them and conducted an inquiry, said the release.