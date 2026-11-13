Madurai police raid suspect’s house in ₹21-crore Tanishq robbery; no arrest so far

The scooter did not pass through Palanganatham, where police are conducting the inquiry, the source said. Rajendran said no other vehicle was seen moving on the street at that time.

Before the robbery, the man visited the showroom three times, wearing a cap and keeping one hand bandaged, the source said. He changed his clothes on different visits but wore a cap of the same colour. He pretended to examine and admire the jewellery like an ordinary customer and is believed to have identified the ornaments he intended to steal.

The CCTV footage also helped police establish that the masked man climbed the building using the scaffolding erected at the rear and reached the third floor on November 5, during a trial run. He apparently did not gain entry into the building that day, Rajendran said.