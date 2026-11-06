Madurai police questions AIADMK functionary over TVK MLA's Rs 15-crore horse-trading allegation

The police summoned Mannan to the CCB office at around 6 am on Friday.

TVK’s Madurai Central MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, told reporters on 4th November that he had received phone calls from AIADMK functionaries offering him Rs 15 crore to back a no-confidence motion whenever one is moved.

He told reporters that “They said, ‘Take Rs 15 crore now, and when a no-confidence vote is brought, we will offer the Rs 15 crore then,’” he claimed. The MLA said he had informed the party leadership.