Madurai police questions AIADMK functionary over TVK MLA's Rs 15-crore horse-trading allegation

MADURAI: The Madurai Central Crime Branch police are questioning AIADMK functionary PM Mannan in connection with TVK MLA Mustafa’s allegation that attempts were made to lure ruling-party legislators to vote against the government in a no-confidence motion.
The police summoned Mannan to the CCB office at around 6 am on Friday.
TVK’s Madurai Central MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, told reporters on 4th November that he had received phone calls from AIADMK functionaries offering him Rs 15 crore to back a no-confidence motion whenever one is moved.
He told reporters that “They said, ‘Take Rs 15 crore now, and when a no-confidence vote is brought, we will offer the Rs 15 crore then,’” he claimed. The MLA said he had informed the party leadership.
Mustafa said no TVK MLA would switch sides even for Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, Mustafa is reportedly preparing to hand over the audio recordings of the alleged horse-trading conversations to the police and make them public
Senior TVK leader and Minister R Nirmalkumar also joined him accusing the opposition DMK and the AIADMK of attempting to poach the ruling party legislators ahead of the upcoming bypolls.
The Minister also said the two Dravidian parties had thousands of crores to spend, and alleged that offers ranging from Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore were being made to MLAs. Hawala money trails linked to these operations were already surfacing in Bengaluru, he alleged.
Mannan, a former Madurai Deputy Mayor, joined the AIADMK in February 2026 after years in the DMK. He was one of MK Alagiri’s loyalists.