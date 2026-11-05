Madurai police commissioner to appear in hearing against SI for smoking at Meenakshi Amman temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai City Police Commissioner to appear in person and explain why no concrete action was taken against a sub-inspector who smoked in uniform at a Meenakshi Amman temple checkpoint, calling such behaviour by police "unacceptable".
A division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by A Radhakrishnan, a trustee of the Thiruthondar Sabai.
Radhakrishnan alleged that he found an on-duty sub-inspector smoking a cigarette at the checkpoint in the southeastern part of the temple on October 16. He told the officer not to smoke in a sacred place and that he was someone meant to act against such habits and enforce law and order.
The sub-inspector continued smoking anyway and the petitioner filed a complaint at the Meenakshi Amman temple police station and the office of the City Police Commissioner seeking action against the officer. However, no action was taken, and Radhakrishnan approached the court to register a criminal case and impose a fine on the officer, as was the rule for any civilian.
During the petition's hearing, the public prosecutor informed the bench that a charge memo was issued to the officer.
The judges observed that it was unacceptable for the police, who are meant to uphold the law, to engage in such conduct. They asked whether any circular had been issued instructing police personnel not to do so in future, how much fine had been imposed on the officer and whether it had been collected, and whether any departmental action had been taken.
The public prosecutor said appropriate action would be taken. The judges refused to accept this, directed the Commissioner to appear in person and explain, and adjourned the hearing to the 12th.