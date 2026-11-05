Madurai police commissioner to appear in hearing against SI for smoking at Meenakshi Amman temple

A division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by A Radhakrishnan, a trustee of the Thiruthondar Sabai.



Radhakrishnan alleged that he found an on-duty sub-inspector smoking a cigarette at the checkpoint in the southeastern part of the temple on October 16. He told the officer not to smoke in a sacred place and that he was someone meant to act against such habits and enforce law and order.

The sub-inspector continued smoking anyway and the petitioner filed a complaint at the Meenakshi Amman temple police station and the office of the City Police Commissioner seeking action against the officer. However, no action was taken, and Radhakrishnan approached the court to register a criminal case and impose a fine on the officer, as was the rule for any civilian.