Madurai pledges to erase plastics pollution

MADURAI: World Environment Day was celebrated in Madurai and other districts of the southern region on Monday with this year’s theme focusing on solutions to plastics pollution.

Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, P Ananth administered the World Environment Day pledge at the DRM’s office on the occasion.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, T Ramesh Babu, Divisional Personnel Officer, T.Sankaran and Divisional Environment and Housekeeping Manager Mahesh Gadakari, and other officers and staff took a pledge.

At Madurai Junction, the Division organised an awareness rally, ‘Shramadaan’, an exhibition on alternatives to ‘single-use plastic’, and a skit presentation. The rally was organised with the participation of Scouts and Guides and RPF personnel.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer P Satheesh Saravanan flagged off the awareness rally.

The non-trading expo on alternatives of single-use plastic products and products made from bagasse, cornstarch, and compostable and eco-friendly PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) coated materials were kept on display. Cotton, coir, and jute bags were also displayed as an alternative to common plastic carry bags.

“NCC volunteers from educational institutions involved in the ‘Shramadhaan’ activity around the station area and the other group of students also staged a skit on the ill effects of the use of plastics in day-to-day life,” sources said.