Madurai MP Su Venkatesan slams Centre for airport upgrade launch snub

CHENNAI: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan on Saturday criticised the Union Government for not including his name and that of Manickam Tagore, MP from Virudhunagar, in the official invitation for the event related to the upgradation of Madurai airport to the status of an International Airport.
Taking to social media, Venkatesan said that for the past seven years he had been fighting relentlessly for the upgradation of Madurai airport into an international airport. However, the official invitation for the event did not include his name or Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore.
He said the welfare of the people and Madurai would remain their priority, regardless of how they are treated as elected representatives. “Dealing with BJP politics is nothing new for us,” he wrote.
Venkatesan also said that officials should prepare themselves to face the consequences of breach of privilege.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday morning notified Madurai airport as an international airport, fulfilling a long-pending demand from the Government of Tamil Nadu and residents of the southern districts.