Madurai MP Su Venkatesan slams Centre for airport upgrade launch snub

Taking to social media, Venkatesan said that for the past seven years he had been fighting relentlessly for the upgradation of Madurai airport into an international airport. However, the official invitation for the event did not include his name or Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore.

He said the welfare of the people and Madurai would remain their priority, regardless of how they are treated as elected representatives. “Dealing with BJP politics is nothing new for us,” he wrote.