Madurai Metro’s DPR submitted to Centre; Project to take about three years to complete, says CMRL director

MADURAI: The much-awaited Madurai Metro Rail project is gaining momentum with significant progress after having developed the detailed project report (DPR), which is submitted to the central government, T Archunan, Director, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Projects, said on Saturday.

Earlier, a team led by Archunan inspected the project site in Madurai and conducted a technical feasibility study along the track from Madurai junction, Jaihindpuram and Andalpuram -- the areas earmarked for underground passage of trains.

The Metro Rail project, which will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 11,340 crore, for the benefit of Madurai, assumed great significance in the Tamil Nadu budget 2023.

While talking to reporters, the CMRL Director said the project would take about three years to complete once the project works commenced after the Centre’s nod. The project opens up all sorts of possibilities for taking off.

Further highlighting the key features of the project, the Director said it was designed to provide service from Othakadai to Thirumangalam on a 32-kilometre route, six kilometres of which are underground and the rest elevated.

Executing underground works would be challenging since these are rocky landscapes, but the director said it would not affect the public.