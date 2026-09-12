Madurai Meenakshi Temple Kumbabhishekam on September 17; two-day local holiday declared

What rituals are being held ahead of the Maha Kumbabhishekam?

Preliminary and special pujas have been underway since September 6, while the 12-year Yagasala pujas are being conducted at the specially constructed Yagasala on the temple premises.

The Yagasala rituals will continue until September 16, with regular darshan inside the sanctum restricted during this period. Devotees will be allowed entry through the outer areas.

The main ceremony will be held between 7.40 am and 8.10 am on September 17. Holy water will first be poured over the golden vimanas of Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar, followed by the Rajagopurams, according to a Maalaimalar report.