Madurai Meenakshi temple admin issues firecracker advisory for Deepavali

CHENNAI: In light of the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple administration has issued an advisory requesting the public to avoid setting off fireworks and other potentially hazardous materials near the temple premises.

The famed temple is set to host its kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony), which occurs once every 12 years, with extensive preparations and special pujas already under way. Renovative measures like painting the temple’s iconic towers too are taking place. Due to this, protective covers have been placed around the structure.

Hence, to ensure the safety of the temple and its surroundings, the administration has urged residents and devotees in nearby areas to refrain from bursting firecrackers and other flammable materials near the temple during the Deepavali festival.