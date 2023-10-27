Madurai Mayor launches helpline for rapid treatment of brain stroke

MADURAI: Mayor of Madurai Corporation V Indirani Ponvasanth launched Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre’s (MMHRC) dedicated Helpline (0452-2581212) for rapid management of brain stroke on Thursday.

The launch coincides with the World Stroke Day, which falls on October 29, 2023. Ramesh Ardhanari, Medical Director, MMHRC in a statement urged the public to call the stroke Helpline, when a person suddenly develops any neurological issues, such as slurred speech, drooping smile, vision loss, numbness in legs and arms, inability to raise arms. “Time is brain, as millions of neurons are lost with every minute of stroke.

Following an acute ischemic stroke and without treatment, about four million neurons, 12 million brain cells and 15 billion synapses die every minute. The typical patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute in which stroke is untreated. So taking care of each and every precious second is very important during a stroke,” he pointed out.