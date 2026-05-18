Madurai man trafficked over 100 to Cambodia as cyber slaves arrested

The accused, identified as Madhan Vadivel, was arrested from a hideout in Madurai by a special team from the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre following a complaint filed by a victim from Tirupattur.



Vadivel lured the victim with promises of a high-paying job in Cambodia, and collected money from him, arranged travel documents, and facilitated his journey, said investigators. However, when he landed there with high hopes, the victim was handed over to foreign nationals running scam compounds.



They confined inside the facility, and forced him into what is called cyber slavery to participate in cyber fraud activities. Unlike hundreds of such victims, the man from Tirupattur managed to escape from the clutches of the slave runners and got help from the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, who facilitated his safe return.



Police inquiries revealed that Vadivel has been operating the racket for three years, trafficking over 100 people to Cambodia. He is also said to have links to organised cyber-scam operators and foreign nationals running fraud centres in India. Officials found that he even ran four restaurants named “Jallikattu” inside various scam compounds, supplying food to trafficked Indian victims.