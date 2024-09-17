Madurai man kills himself after abuse in public; two moneylenders held

MADURAI: Two moneylenders were arrested for allegedly harassing a couple in Madurai for non-payment of money borrowed from them. The harassment recently caused the death of a man. The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as Vinoth (23) and Sivakumar (21).

They were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday night, sources said. Earlier, Raja (45), who resided at Kathapatti village near Melur, and his wife Malaiselvi (38), were subjected to harassment by these moneylenders.

Frustrated by harassment, the couple, who own a bakery, took poison in a house on September 11. However, Raja died in hospital on September 14. His wife Malaiselvi survives.

Investigations carried out by the Melur police revealed that the moneylenders gave Rs 20,000 and the duo spoke using vulgar language while demanding the couple to pay back the money lent.

Based on a complaint, Melur police filed a case, sources said.