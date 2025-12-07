Madurai: Man jumps in front of moving train, dies

MADURAI: A 35-year-old man died after he jumped in front of a moving goods train near the Eriyodu track in Dindigul on Saturday. The deceased was identified as P Vinoth of Maravapatti.

He died on the spot. Investigations revealed that Vinoth was frustrated with his personal life and took this extreme step. He got married five years ago and had no children.

His wife deserted him a year ago. Dindigul railway police filed a case. Body parts scattered at the scene were sent to Government Medical College Hospital.