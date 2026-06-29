Madurai: Madras HC says caste has no place in temple festivals

The order came on a petition filed by Bhagyaraj, a resident of Nilakkottai, who sought directions to allow the ceremonial wooden box, decorated with silk cloth and taken out during the Thai festival, to pass through North Street, where members of the Scheduled Caste community reside.

The petitioner also sought the formation of a committee comprising members of the Devendrakula Vellalar community to ensure the festival is conducted peacefully.

Disposing of the petition, the court directed the Dindigul District Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into the petitioner's request and decide within 12 weeks whether the procession route could be extended to include North Street.