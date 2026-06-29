Madurai: Madras HC says caste has no place in temple festivals

MADURAI: Observing that the Constitution does not recognise caste-based discrimination in public festivals, the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul District Collector to examine a plea seeking the inclusion of a Dalit locality in the procession route of the Aayiram Arival Kottai Karuppasamy temple festival at Muthalapuram village in Nilakkottai.
Justice Victoria Gowri said temple festivals are not merely religious rituals but collective events that foster unity and a sense of belonging among all villagers.
"When the entire village gathers before a common deity, caste identities should dissolve and the spirit of brotherhood should prevail. Customs and traditions may deserve respect, but discrimination can never be respected," the judge observed.
The order came on a petition filed by Bhagyaraj, a resident of Nilakkottai, who sought directions to allow the ceremonial wooden box, decorated with silk cloth and taken out during the Thai festival, to pass through North Street, where members of the Scheduled Caste community reside.
The petitioner also sought the formation of a committee comprising members of the Devendrakula Vellalar community to ensure the festival is conducted peacefully.
Disposing of the petition, the court directed the Dindigul District Collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into the petitioner's request and decide within 12 weeks whether the procession route could be extended to include North Street.
The court further directed the Dindigul Superintendent of Police to provide adequate security for future temple festivals and ensure that no devotee is prevented from entering the temple, participating in worship or engaging in lawful religious activities on the basis of caste.