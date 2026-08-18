Madurai: Living woman declared dead village officer faces probe

MADURAI: A 70-year-old woman has alleged that a succession certificate had been issued showing her as dead, allegedly with the involvement of a village administrative officer (VAO) and his assistant to facilitate the ‘misappropriation’ of her late son’s property and jewellery.
Muthupillai of Sikandar Chavadi came to know about her ‘dead’ status when she recently visited the Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank to retrieve jewellery pledged in her deceased son Perumal’s name.
“A bank officer told me that a certificate had been issued stating I’m dead,” Muthupillai told reporters outside the Madurai Collectorate on Monday.
Muthupillai added that the certificate had been issued in the name of Sundari, her younger daughter-in-law, by the VAO of Kovil Papapatti, Madurai north taluk, with the signatures of several persons as witnesses.
Muthupillai had been living with her two sons and their wives since her husband, Chinnaswamy, died several years ago. Her younger son Perumal passed away six months ago amid a pending divorce case.
When Muthupillai and her elder daughter-in-law Radha questioned the VAO and other local revenue officials about the issue, the revenue officials allegedly brought her to the Madurai Collectorate last week and forced her to file a complaint only against Sundari.
“Muthupillai and her family members came to the Collectorate on August 14, but refused to give a written complaint,” a revenue officer said. The VAO has filed a complaint against Sundari and others at the Alanganallur police station.
The Revenue Divisional Officer will investigate the alleged involvement of the VAO, the officer said.