Madurai Kamaraj University to get facelift by introduction of industrial demand courses

CHENNAI: Madurai Kamaraj University in Tamil Nadu will be getting a big facelift with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science courses besides establishment of a biotech park in the campus.

In addition, the university also proposed to conduct entrance examinations and student admissions online.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that in order to significantly transform skill development through innovation-led research approaches in AI, data science and cyber security the university has also established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in computational intelligence and data analytics.

Stating that the university will soon adopt cloud-enabled digital evaluation for the departments and linked colleges, the official said the introduction of five new industrial demand courses include B.Sc Computer Science (Data Science), B.Sc Computer Science (Cyber Security) and B.Com (BlockChain Technology).

"These courses were available in the form of B.Tech and BE in Anna University and its affiliated colleges so far", he added.

The official said similarly, M.Sc (AI) and M.Sc Machine learning will also be introduced in the university.

"The government's move to introduce these courses is to facilitate the students studying in Arts and Science stream", he said.

"Tamil Nadu Industry Development Corporation (TIDCO) has expressed desire to set up a biotech park on the campus of the University", he said adding "the projected Biotech Park might be able to meet the demands of the young entrepreneurs, scientists and students in Tamil Nadu's southern region to promote sustainable growth in the industrial sector".