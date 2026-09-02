Madurai jail corruption: Appoint special team, finish probe in four months, Madras HC tells government

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government to constitute a special team headed by a senior IPS officer to expedite the probe into alleged large-scale corruption at Madurai Central Prison and file the final report within four months. If the State government and DVAC fail to comply, the investigation could be transferred, cautioned the bench.
Earlier, P Pugalenthi filed a petition alleging that RTI information revealed that the Madurai Central Prison had prepared inflated bills claiming to have supplied large quantities of stationery to district courts and other government offices, though only smaller quantities were actually supplied. He alleged that public money running into several crores was misappropriated between June 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021, and sought a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).
After hearing the plea, the court observed that the petition was not maintainable in the absence of material supporting the allegations, but granted him liberty to file a fresh petition with supporting evidence, after which Pugalenthi’s counsel withdrew the petition.
Meanwhile, a petition was filed by M Gokila, whose husband, Murugaiyan, is a convict lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal. She sought consideration of her representation seeking 60 days’ remission for her husband, besides payment of four months’ wage arrears.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman, her counsel urged the authorities to expedite the investigation into the alleged large-scale corruption at Madurai Central Prison. He submitted that any further delay could allow the accused to escape the clutches of law.
The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that DVAC required more time to complete the detailed inquiry.
The court then directed the government to constitute a special team headed by a senior IPS officer to expedite the investigation, complete it, and file the final report before the competent criminal court within four months.
If DVAC and the State government fail to comply, the court may consider transferring the investigation, it warned. The bench observed that the pendency of criminal proceedings does not bar departmental disciplinary action, and added that it should also continue simultaneously.
It directed the government to collect the documents, frame charges under the relevant rules, and conclude the disciplinary proceedings expeditiously.