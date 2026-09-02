Madurai jail corruption: Appoint special team, finish probe in four months, Madras HC tells government

Earlier, P Pugalenthi filed a petition alleging that RTI information revealed that the Madurai Central Prison had prepared inflated bills claiming to have supplied large quantities of stationery to district courts and other government offices, though only smaller quantities were actually supplied. He alleged that public money running into several crores was misappropriated between June 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021, and sought a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

After hearing the plea, the court observed that the petition was not maintainable in the absence of material supporting the allegations, but granted him liberty to file a fresh petition with supporting evidence, after which Pugalenthi’s counsel withdrew the petition.