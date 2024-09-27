Madurai HC takes cognizance of sewage contamination in Thamirabarani River, warns corporation of dire consequences

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday expressed its deep disappointment over the rampant mixing of sewage in the Thamirabarani River and warned the municipal corporation with dire consequences if this continues, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Recently a petition was filed by by one Muthalankurichi Kamarasu from Tuticorin at the High Court to prevent sewage water from mixing into the Thamirabarani River and to safeguard the heritage nature of the areas surrounding the river.

Two days ago, the Madurai HC which heard the case, warned against the mixing of sewage in the river and categorically said that the concerned government would be fined close Rs 100 crores if it violates the order.

When the case came up for hearing again, Corporation and PWD officials, admitted that sewage water was mixing into the Thamirabarani River from 17 placed and promised the court to take appropriate action to prevent it, the report added.

The judges, who were shocked on hearing this, expressed their concern over the matter and wondered if the municipal authorities had no conscience and asked if they would be okay if sewage water mixed with the drinking water in their homes.

Following this, the judges directed the municipal authorities to file a counter petition on the action taken to prevent sewage contamination in the river.

The court also said that if the authorities fail to comply with the order, they would be held in contempt and a huge fine would be levied as punishment.

The hearing on the case has been postponed to September 30.