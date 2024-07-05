In protest over new criminal laws, Madurai bench of Madras HC Bar Association to not attend court on July 5

CHENNAI: Members of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) have resolved to abstain from attending court proceedings on Friday (July 5) to protest the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

The Bar Association convened its general meeting on July 2 and unanimously resolved to register its opposition to the sudden implementation of new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The association also decided to send a memorandum to the Union government against the implementation of the new laws, which came into force on July 1.