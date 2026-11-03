Madurai girl returns home after detention in Russia for overstaying visa, says Indian Embassy failed to help her

She managed to reach Madurai on November 1 following the intervention of Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, whom her father approached for help. Moraes said that as her visa was due to expire on October 18, she had booked a flight to Madurai for October 16. She is pursuing her fourth-year MBBS course at South Ural State Medical University in Chelyabinsk, Russia. She had booked a flight from Chelyabinsk to Moscow and an international flight from Moscow to Madurai. However, her flight was cancelled due to the conflict. She booked another flight to Moscow from Yekaterinburg, a nearby city.

When flights from there were also cancelled, she contacted the Indian Embassy for assistance but alleged that officials failed to respond.