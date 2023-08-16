Madurai division sees 29 pc hike in earnings

MADURAI: The Madurai Division of Southern railway achieved 29 per cent increase in overall earnings compared to the previous year. The Division’s earnings for the period of April - July 2023 amounted to Rs 418.45 crore, marking a substantial growth from the previous year’s actual earnings of Rs 324.14 crores for the same period, said Padmanabhan Ananth, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai.

On Tuesday, he hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations. The event witnessed a Guard of Honour by the RPF personnel. The Division reported an impressive 85.46 per cent increase in earnings from goods traffic and an 11.94 per cent growth in passenger traffic, said Padmanabhan Ananth adding that the Theni Goods shed is expected to be operational soon.

The Division achieved electrification of 442 track kms this fiscal, encompassing 85 pc of the total track kilometers, the DRM said and added ongoing electrification works will be over by this December.