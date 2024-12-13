Madurai division launches covered blankets on trial basis in Pandian Express

MADURAI: Madurai Division has introduced covered blankets in the ‘First AC coach’ of the Madurai-Chennai Egmore Pandian express train on a trial basis from Tuesday. This is the first of its kind initiative by Southern Railway as it aims to enhance hygiene and passenger comfort.

Under this plan, blankets come with a washable linen cover that is cleaned after each use. Boot laundries handle the washing and repacking of the blankets with their covers. This ensures passengers receive fresh and clean blankets for every journey, maintaining proper hygiene, a statement said.

On the first day of its introduction, passengers responded positively to this new initiative.