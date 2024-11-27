Begin typing your search...

    27 Nov 2024
    Madurai Division commemorates 75th Constitution Day anniversary
    DRM Shri Sharad Srivastava read the Preamble to officers, staff, and RPF personnel, marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption (X)

    MADURAI: Celebrating the Constitution Day on Tuesday, Madurai Division’s Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava read out the preamble to officers, staff members and the Railway Protection Force personnel at a programme organised at DRM’s office premises.

    Constitution Day is being observed annually on November 26. The Constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950. This year, the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is being observed across the country.

    LN Rao, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), K Hari Kumar, Chief Project Manager (CPM), Gati Shakti and T Sankaran, Divisional Personnel Officer (DPO) were also present during the ceremony.

    DTNEXT Bureau

