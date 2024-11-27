Madurai Division commemorates 75th Constitution Day anniversary

MADURAI: Celebrating the Constitution Day on Tuesday, Madurai Division’s Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava read out the preamble to officers, staff members and the Railway Protection Force personnel at a programme organised at DRM’s office premises.

Constitution Day is being observed annually on November 26. The Constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950. This year, the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is being observed across the country.

LN Rao, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), K Hari Kumar, Chief Project Manager (CPM), Gati Shakti and T Sankaran, Divisional Personnel Officer (DPO) were also present during the ceremony.