Speaking to reporters later, Kanimozhi charged that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government was not prepared to deliver justice to the family or act against those responsible. Instead, she said, the police were trying to threaten the family and suppress their voices, which was unacceptable.

She claimed the police had been threatening Balakrishnan’s younger brother and had also registered a case against him. An FIR had also been registered against the victim’s 17-year-old son.

Since the postmortem report recorded several injuries on his body, was it not the government’s duty to hold a fair inquiry, establish the truth and take action against those responsible, asked Kanimozhi. Instead, she claimed, they were trying to negotiate with the family, threaten them, and keep the matter under wraps.