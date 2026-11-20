MADURAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi questioned whether it was wrong to seek justice, referring to cops booking custodial death victim Balakrishnan's relatives for protesting to arrest the accused police personnel.
After expressing condolences to the family of Theni driver Balakrishnan, who died after being taken in for inquiry at the Chekkanoorani police station in Madurai, she charged the ruling TVK government with registering a case against anyone who questioned the government. “The police have filed cases against Balakrishnan’s family members for fighting for justice,” she said.
Kanimozhi visited Balakrishnan’s house in Paravai, Madurai, where she met his wife Sudha and other family members and enquired about his death and their demands.
Speaking to reporters later, Kanimozhi charged that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government was not prepared to deliver justice to the family or act against those responsible. Instead, she said, the police were trying to threaten the family and suppress their voices, which was unacceptable.
She claimed the police had been threatening Balakrishnan’s younger brother and had also registered a case against him. An FIR had also been registered against the victim’s 17-year-old son.
Since the postmortem report recorded several injuries on his body, was it not the government’s duty to hold a fair inquiry, establish the truth and take action against those responsible, asked Kanimozhi. Instead, she claimed, they were trying to negotiate with the family, threaten them, and keep the matter under wraps.
Where is your past assertion claiming sorry is not enough, only justice will do, she asked, referring to the then TVK chief Vijay's poser to MK Stalin in the Madappuram custodial killing case. Today, under his government, nobody was even ready to say sorry, she said, adding that the Chief Minister lacked even the conscience to apologise.
However, she pointed out that DMK President Stalin had conveyed his condolences to the affected family through a minister and assured them of justice.
When reporters asked about the police action against former DMK Minister Moorthy, she said the case against him was already closed, but it was being reopened with the intention of threatening DMK members. This clearly showed the intent of those in power, she said.
Earlier, speaking to reporters after attending a marriage function, she said the ruling TVK government repeatedly files false cases against former ministers and conducts searches at their homes in the name of investigations, aiming to take revenge against the DMK, threaten them, and make them stop criticising the government.
“The DMK is a party that has overcome many challenges. No matter how many false cases are filed, we will overcome them all and emerge victorious,” she added.