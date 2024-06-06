Madurai Court extends YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar's police custody until June 19

CHENNAI: Controversial YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who is embroiled in various legal battles, now faces intense scrutiny as authorities extend his custody until June 19.

Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore district cyber crime police on May 4 in Palanichettipatti near Theni for making derogatory remarks about female police officers and other officials on social media.

Following this, Palanichettipatti police also registered a case against him for hoarding ganja while he was staying in a lodge in Theni.

In this case, the Madurai Court granted permission to take him into custody for two days and investigate this case.

Accordingly, Theni district police investigated him from various angles regarding the case.

Earlier, the Madurai court had ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody in this case on June 5.

On June 5, Judge Sengamala Selvan came to preside over the hearing where Shankar was produced from Coimbatore prison through video conferencing.

The judge ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody till June 19, stated reports from Daily Thanthi.