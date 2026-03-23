Madurai: Court convicts 9 in Sathankulam custodial deaths

Reading out portions of the 265-page judgment, Judge Muthukumar said the prosecution had established that Jayaraj and his son Bennix were subjected to sustained assault in police custody, leading to their deaths in 2020.

The court accepted the CBI’s case that the victims were taken to Sathankulam police station, falsely implicated, and beaten through the night. Postmortem findings confirmed that the deaths were due to injuries caused by assault with sticks and rods, and not due to illness. The court pointed out that even though the father, Jayaraj, was suffering from lung issues and heart problems, he didn't die of any of those issues, clearly placing the blame on the torture inflicted under custody.