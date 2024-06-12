Madurai court awards 30-year RI term for 32-year-old accused in Pocso case

MADURAI: The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under Pocso Act in Madurai on Tuesday convicted a 32-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor girl and sentenced him to undergo thirty years of rigorous imprisonment.



According to the prosecution, Selvakumar was found guilty of sexually harassing the eight-year-old girl in 2021.

The victim’s mother took the issue to Tallakulam All Women Police, who filed a case against the accused under the Pocso Act, on February 22 in 2021.

After arrest the accused was tried in the Special Court.

District Judge S Muthukumaravel pronounced the sentence.

Further, the judge directed to pay victim compensation of Rs 6 lakh.