The victim’s mother took the issue to Tallakulam All Women Police, who filed a case against the accused under the Pocso Act, on February 22 in 2021.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2024 6:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-11 18:31:21.0  )
Madurai court awards 30-year RI term for 32-year-old accused in Pocso case
Madurai court 

MADURAI: The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under Pocso Act in Madurai on Tuesday convicted a 32-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor girl and sentenced him to undergo thirty years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Selvakumar was found guilty of sexually harassing the eight-year-old girl in 2021.

The victim’s mother took the issue to Tallakulam All Women Police, who filed a case against the accused under the Pocso Act, on February 22 in 2021.

After arrest the accused was tried in the Special Court.

District Judge S Muthukumaravel pronounced the sentence.

Further, the judge directed to pay victim compensation of Rs 6 lakh.

DTNEXT Bureau

