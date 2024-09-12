Begin typing your search...
Two women die in fire accident at Madurai women's hostel
The fire caused significant smoke due to which both women suffered with respiratory distress and died.
CHENNAI: Two women died after fire broke out at the women's hostel in Katarapalayam near the Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai.
The deceased identified as Parimala and Saranya.
Further details are awaited.
