    Two women die in fire accident at Madurai women's hostel

    The fire caused significant smoke due to which both women suffered with respiratory distress and died.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Sep 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi tv)

    CHENNAI: Two women died after fire broke out at the women's hostel in Katarapalayam near the Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai.

    The deceased identified as Parimala and Saranya.

    Further details are awaited.

