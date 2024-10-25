Madurai Corporation Council meet: Deputy Mayor cornered by own camp, stops speech

MADURAI: A controversy erupted over the Deputy Mayor’s remarks during the council meeting, which was convened by Madurai Corporation and presided over by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth on Thursday.

While Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan was addressing the problems caused by recent rains in Madurai, some of the DMK councillors raised objections and shouted at him to stop the discussion.

Earlier, the Deputy Mayor said the Pandalkudi canal, which overflew following heavy downpours, should have been desilted well in advance to avoid inundation from the canal.

Moreover, the water flow in Sellur Kanmoi, which also overflew, should have been channelised to the Vaigai river.

Further, the Deputy Mayor said 18 PHS remained shut and left uncared for and added that the Corporation is facing a revenue deficit and hence development schemes for the people could not be taken up.