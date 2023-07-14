‘Madurai conference will pave way for AIADMK to return to power’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that he has been working with a single objective to re-establish the AIADMK regime in the state.

He said the Madurai 'Eluchi Manadu' would be a historical significance event that would set the path for the party to return to power and gave a clarion call for the party functionaries and cadres to participate in the August 20 conference in large scale.

In a three page letter to the party cadres and functionaries, he applauded party cadres and functionaries for remaining united.

With the support of cadres, he succeeded in weathered the political storm and conspiracy that aimed at dismantling the party.

Since he took charge as the general secretary of the party, he has been working with "a sole objective of re-establishing the AIADMK regime" to ensure party Supremo J Jayalalithaa's declaration come true, he said and recollected former CM's popular remark that the AIADMK party would flourish even hundreds after her life time and continue to work for the betterment of the people of the state.

He urged the party functionaries and senior leaders to take necessary measures, particularly transportation, and make all arrangements to facilitate the cadres to reach the conference venue without any trouble.

Under the previous AIADMK regime, the people lived peacefully without any trouble. However, the situation has been worsening since the DMK voted to power.

The party would red flag the present government's wrongdoings and anti-people policies, he said and exuded confidence that only the AIADMK party can guarantee a prosperous and pro-people government.

The Madurai conference would sow a seed to achieve it, the statement added.