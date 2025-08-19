Madurai conference will be a turning point: TVK Vijay

MADURAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay has declared that the party’s upcoming second state conference in Madurai will mark a turning point in Tamil Nadu’s political history.

The conference, scheduled to be held on August 21 at Parapatti, is expected to be one of the largest political gatherings in recent years and a defining moment in TVK’s political journey.

In a message to his party workers, Vijay described the conference as a historic milestone that would announce TVK’s readiness to play a decisive role in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The people’s deep love and support for TVK will soon be reflected in the political arena. Our dream will be realised, our goal achieved, and a revolution that will overturn the existing order will take shape in the coming months,” he stated.

Recalling the sweeping victories of 1967 and 1977, which reshaped Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay said similar results would be seen again in 2026.

“The great electoral history of this land will be repeated, and the people’s power will once again define the course of the state,” he added.

“I will be waiting with open arms and an open heart in the land of Madurai, where your emotions are rooted. Let us unite in Parapatti and march together towards victory in the political battlefield,” Vijay said, extending a heartfelt invitation to his supporters.