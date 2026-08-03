Madurai Collector forms special team to streamline medical waste disposal

The Collector constituted the committee after a team of doctors recently brought to his attention that there is no proper mechanism for the disposal of biomedical waste in Madurai and the southern districts. As a result, private companies that collect biomedical waste have allegedly been dumping it in the Vaigai River and on roadsides.

The doctors also claimed that exposure to biomedical waste poses a serious threat to public health and the environment.

Pointing to the absence of a biomedical waste treatment facility in Madurai, the doctors said TN Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials had informed them that the biomedical waste generated in the district is being transported to Gummidipoondi, nearly 600 kilometres away, for the disposal.

Confirming that the biomedical waste collected in Madurai is being transported to Gummidipoondi by a private firm, a TNPCB source said this was necessary because there are no biomedical waste treatment facilities in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts.

"The biomedical waste treatment unit that functioned in Virudhunagar was closed following protests by residents, who feared that it would cause environmental pollution and health hazards," the source said.

The source further said that although officials had tried to allay the public's fears, the residents were not convinced. "It was also an election period, so we could not do anything about it," the source added.