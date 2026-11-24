Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna and Madurai City Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Thivyan appeared before a Division Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi following a direction from the court, after petitioners alleged that the district administration was deviating from the Supreme Court's order.

The Supreme Court, while permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure, had directed the district administration to ensure that the public was not allowed to enter the area. It had also prohibited processions, public gatherings, slogan-raising and demonstrations during the ceremony.

A batch of petitions filed before the High Court on Tuesday morning challenged the Collector's prohibitory order, contending that it infringed upon their personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The petitioners also alleged that police were making arrests to prevent devotees from participating in the event.