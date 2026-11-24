MADURAI: The Madurai district administration is implementing the Supreme Court's November 20 order while enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) banning assemblies, agitations, processions and public meetings, and restricting people from climbing the Thiruparankundram hill, the State Government told the Madras High Court on Tuesday.
Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna and Madurai City Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Thivyan appeared before a Division Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi following a direction from the court, after petitioners alleged that the district administration was deviating from the Supreme Court's order.
The Supreme Court, while permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure, had directed the district administration to ensure that the public was not allowed to enter the area. It had also prohibited processions, public gatherings, slogan-raising and demonstrations during the ceremony.
A batch of petitions filed before the High Court on Tuesday morning challenged the Collector's prohibitory order, contending that it infringed upon their personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The petitioners also alleged that police were making arrests to prevent devotees from participating in the event.
They questioned the State Government's decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order and sought a direction to the Collector to deploy the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for security arrangements, as allegedly directed by the Supreme Court.
However, senior counsel appearing for the State told the court that the district administration had been taking steps since November 21 to implement the Supreme Court's order. He said the Supreme Court had only indicated that the State could seek CRPF deployment from the Centre, if required.
The senior counsel further submitted that since the matter was already before the Supreme Court, the petitioners could challenge the order before it.
Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that though the High Court could not interfere with the Supreme Court's order, it was empowered to exercise judicial review over its implementation. The Bench posted the matter for hearing at 4 p.m.