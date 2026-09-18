Madurai Class 11 boy death: Madurai HC orders safe-keeping of CCTV, audios

Meanwhile, Tamilselvan's body was recovered from a nearby pond on September 7. His friends, who had initially denied going to the pond with the deceased, later admitted the truth after the police showed them CCTV footage, the petitioner said.

She further claimed that she later received information that some persons had assaulted Tamilselvan and thrown him into the pond. Though she had handed over audio recordings and other materials relating to her suspicions to the police, no action had been taken, she alleged.

The police submitted that the cause of death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is released.