Madurai Chithirai festival: Lord Kallazhagar, presiding deity of Alagar Kovil, enters Vaigai river

Adorned in green silk, a traditional symbol indicating prosperity and a good harvest for the year, the deity entered the river on a golden horse "vahanam" as lakhs of devotees from across the state and beyond witnessed the spectacle.

The event is held every year to commemorate the legend of Lord Sundararaja Perumal, in the guise of Kallazhagar, providing salvation to Mandooka Maharishi from his curse.

The festival proceedings had commenced on April 27 at the Alagar hills, with the deity departing in a golden palanquin.

Following a grand reception known as Ethir Seva at Three Mawadi upon entering the city, the procession moved through various neighbourhoods, including Pudur and Tallakulam.