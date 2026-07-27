Madurai celebrates 107-year-old banyan tree to urge conservation

The birthday celebration in Madurai was organised as a "Green Nature Festival" by the Water Body Protection Movement and other public welfare trusts. Held in the Meenakshipuram area along the Sellur-Kulamangalam road near the Sellur tank, the event was led by the movement's founder, Abubakar.

The 107-year-old banyan is the last remaining centenarian tree in the immediate locality, following the prior removal of at least seven other banyan trees for road expansions and park construction. Activists have held the annual birthday event since 2019 to advocate against the tree being felled for future infrastructure projects.